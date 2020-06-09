WORLD

British Opposition Leader Keir Starmer Takes a Knee in Support of Black Lives Matter

Labour Party's Keir Starmer further said that he is committed to “rebuilding trust” with the Indian community in Britain, and that issues involving Kashmir should not “divide communities here.”

In Britain, tens of thousands took to the streets in London and other cities to protests over the weekend, with more demonstrations planned in the coming days.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 9:52 PM IST
British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was photographed taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Tuesday.

The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests against police brutality across America that have spread globally and reinvigorated the campaign for racial justice.

"We kneel with all those opposing anti-Black racism #BlackLivesMatter," Starmer said in a tweet alongside a picture of him and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner kneeling inside a parliamentary office.


