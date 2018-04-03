English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
British Passport Maker to Appeal Loss of 'Brexit Blue' Contract
Prime Minister Theresa May announced post-Brexit Britain would change its passports from burgundy to blue in "an expression of our independence and sovereignty".
A handout photograph shows the original 'blue' British passport, which was subsequently replaced by the burgundy EU British passport, supplied by the UK government in London, Britain, March 22, 2018. (Image: UK Government/Handout via Reuters)
London: The Company that makes British passports will challenge the decision to use a foreign firm in future, a government decision that some eurosceptics in the tabloid press have called unpatriotic.
Prime Minister Theresa May announced post-Brexit Britain would change its passports from burgundy to blue - closer to how they looked before the colour of EU passports was harmonised in 1988 - in "an expression of our independence and sovereignty".
But reports that Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto, rather than Britain's De La Rue Plc, had won the tender to produce them angered some Britons and the Daily Mail said more than 270,000 people had signed its petition demanding the contract go to a British company.
Gemalto, which already produces British driving licenses, has not confirmed or denied it won the contract, but De La Rue has publicly criticised the decision to use a foreign firm. It said it would seek a judicial review of the tender decision as it believes it made "the highest quality and technically most secure bid."
The Daily Mail applauded De La Rue for "coming out fighting" and urged the government to "put security and patriotism first" by reversing its decision. A spokesman for May said the standstill period - between a contract being awarded and its final conclusion - had been extended due to De La Rue's request, but the government had not changed its stance.
"This has been a rigorous, fair and open competition. The preferred bidder demonstrated they are best able to meet the needs of the passport service," he said. The passport issue has proved uncomfortable for May as she fends off accusation from hardliners in her own party that she will settle for a "soft" Brexit deal that could leave Britain still confined by many EU rules, which include open competition for public contracts.
Anti-Brexit figures have pointed out that Britain had never been obliged to make its passports burgundy and that one EU member, Croatia, already has blue passports. And, in an April Fools joke, the European Parliament tweeted on Sunday that the EU had decided to make all EU passports blue.
De La Rue's contract, which ends in July 2019, is worth 400 million pounds ($562 million). The new contract will start in October 2019, after Britain leaves the EU in March. Shares in De La Rue were little changed on Tuesday, having fallen 6 percent when it said it had lost the contract in March. Britain's biggest trade union Unite said it supported De La Rue's legal challenge as it was concerned about manufacturing jobs.
Also Watch
Prime Minister Theresa May announced post-Brexit Britain would change its passports from burgundy to blue - closer to how they looked before the colour of EU passports was harmonised in 1988 - in "an expression of our independence and sovereignty".
But reports that Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto, rather than Britain's De La Rue Plc, had won the tender to produce them angered some Britons and the Daily Mail said more than 270,000 people had signed its petition demanding the contract go to a British company.
Gemalto, which already produces British driving licenses, has not confirmed or denied it won the contract, but De La Rue has publicly criticised the decision to use a foreign firm. It said it would seek a judicial review of the tender decision as it believes it made "the highest quality and technically most secure bid."
The Daily Mail applauded De La Rue for "coming out fighting" and urged the government to "put security and patriotism first" by reversing its decision. A spokesman for May said the standstill period - between a contract being awarded and its final conclusion - had been extended due to De La Rue's request, but the government had not changed its stance.
"This has been a rigorous, fair and open competition. The preferred bidder demonstrated they are best able to meet the needs of the passport service," he said. The passport issue has proved uncomfortable for May as she fends off accusation from hardliners in her own party that she will settle for a "soft" Brexit deal that could leave Britain still confined by many EU rules, which include open competition for public contracts.
Anti-Brexit figures have pointed out that Britain had never been obliged to make its passports burgundy and that one EU member, Croatia, already has blue passports. And, in an April Fools joke, the European Parliament tweeted on Sunday that the EU had decided to make all EU passports blue.
De La Rue's contract, which ends in July 2019, is worth 400 million pounds ($562 million). The new contract will start in October 2019, after Britain leaves the EU in March. Shares in De La Rue were little changed on Tuesday, having fallen 6 percent when it said it had lost the contract in March. Britain's biggest trade union Unite said it supported De La Rue's legal challenge as it was concerned about manufacturing jobs.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Reveals Excitement After Receiving Padma Bhushan in Uniform
- Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- Pakistan's Shadab Khan Fined for Violation in West Indies T20I
- CWG 2018: Channel 9 Loses Accreditation for Violating Opening Ceremony Embargo