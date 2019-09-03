Take the pledge to vote

I Don't Want an Election, Says Boris Johnson in Latest Brexit Warning

Boris Johnson said in a brief televised address Monday that there are 'no circumstances' under which he would accept a delay to Brexit, which is scheduled for Oct 31.

Associated Press

Updated:September 3, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he doesn't want an election and has urged legislators not to undercut Britain's negotiating position with the European Union.

Johnson said in a brief televised address Monday that there are "no circumstances" under which he would accept a delay to Brexit, which is scheduled for Oct. 31.

He said a parliamentary move to limit his options and seek another Brexit delay would "chop the legs" out of Britain's negotiating position.

The prime minister insists the prospects for a new deal with EU leaders are rising because EU officials know Britain has a clear vision of what it wants.

He spoke on the eve of a potential revolt in Parliament over his willingness to leave the EU even without a deal in place. Rebels seek a three-month delay.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's opponents plan to take the UK out of the European Union on Oct 31 with or without a deal have published a draft of legislation designed to prevent this from taking place.

Labour Party legislator Hilary Benn tweeted the text Monday afternoon. He says "the purpose of the bill is to ensure that the UK does not leave the European Union on the 31 October without an agreement, unless Parliaments consents." Johnson's opponents are planning to introduce the bill in Parliament on Tuesday during an emergency Brexit debate.

Benn says the bill gives Johnson's government the time to either reach a new agreement with the EU at the European Council meeting next month or to seek Parliament's approval for leaving without a deal.

