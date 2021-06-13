British PM Boris Johnson Wants Further Probe into Coronavirus Origin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain wants further investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at the end of the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, Johnson says that while it doesn't look as if this particular disease came from a lab, the world needs to keep an open mind.

Though the notion was once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that Covid-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now under a new US investigation ordered by President Joe Biden. The G-7 leaders endorsed calls for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Many scientists still believe the virus most likely jumped from animals to humans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here