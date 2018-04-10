GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
British PM Theresa May Not Invited to Prince Harry's Wedding: Report

The government source said the wedding venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, was significantly smaller than Westminster Abbey where Harry's older brother Prince William wed Kate Middleton in 2011 in the presence of numerous heads of government.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2018, 8:34 PM IST
File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. (Reuters)
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May has not been invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, a British government source said on Tuesday.

The wedding guests will be people who have an existing direct relationship with one or both of the couple, a royal source said.

An official spokesman for Prince Harry said: "It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding. Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household."

The government source said the wedding venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, was significantly smaller than Westminster Abbey where Harry's older brother Prince William wed Kate Middleton in 2011 in the presence of numerous heads of government.

The source said there had been no expectation from Downing Street, May's office, that the Prime Minister would be invited.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
