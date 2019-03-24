LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

British PM Theresa May Faces Pressure to Step Down to Save Brexit

British media reported on Sunday that senior party figures were urging May to recognize her weakened political position and resign.

Associated Press

Updated:March 24, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
British PM Theresa May Faces Pressure to Step Down to Save Brexit
File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in Parliament in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing increased pressure from her own Conservative Party to either resign or to set a date for stepping down in order to build support for her Brexit plan.

British media reported on Sunday that senior party figures were urging May to recognize her weakened political position and resign.

There is no indication from Downing Street a resignation is near.

May has thus far been unable to win more backing for her European Union withdrawal plan, which lawmakers defeated twice already.

She has raised the possibility of bringing the plan back to Parliament a third time if there is enough support for it to pass.

Britain is set to leave the EU on April 12 unless a deal is approved or other arrangements made.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram