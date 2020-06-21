WORLD

British Police Arrest Libyan Man after Knife Attack in Reading: Report

Police officers stand behind the cordon at the scene of multiple stabbings in Reading, Britain. (Reuters)

British police have so far not named the man but said they had arrested a 25-year-old man from Reading on suspicion of murder.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
A 25-year-old Libyan man named Khairi Saadallah was arrested by British police after a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading, according to a Western security source on Sunday.

British police have so far not named the man but said they had arrested a 25-year-old man from Reading on suspicion of murder. The Daily Telegraph newspaper also named the man as Khairi Saadallah.

The Western security source told Reuters that the man was Libyan and named Khairi Saadallah.

