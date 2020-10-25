News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

British Police Investigate Incident In English Channel

British police are investigating an incident aboard a ship in the English Channel.

LONDON: British police are investigating an incident aboard a ship in the English Channel.

The incident off the Isle of Wight reportedly took place aboard the Libyan-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio.

Hampshire police say the are aware of the ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight. They said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.

  First Published: October 25, 2020, 20:36 IST
