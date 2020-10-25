British Police Investigate Incident In English Channel
British police are investigating an incident aboard a ship in the English Channel.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: October 25, 2020, 20:39 IST
LONDON: British police are investigating an incident aboard a ship in the English Channel.
The incident off the Isle of Wight reportedly took place aboard the Libyan-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio.
Hampshire police say the are aware of the ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight. They said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.
