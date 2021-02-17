News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

UK's Prince Philip Admitted to London Hospital as 'Precaution', Says Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell.

It says the admission is a precautionary measure.

Philip is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.


