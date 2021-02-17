News18» News»World»UK's Prince Philip Admitted to London Hospital as 'Precaution', Says Buckingham Palace
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.
- Associated Press London
- Last Updated: February 17, 2021, 20:01 IST
Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell.
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.
It says the admission is a precautionary measure.
Philip is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.