English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
British Tattooist Admits to Taking off Customers’ Ears, Nipples and Giving Them Tongue Splits
Brendan McCarthy, who has no medical qualifications, carried out the surgical procedures at his 'Dr Evil' studio between 2012 and 2015.
File photo of Brendan McCarthy. (image credit: change.org)
Loading...
London: A British tattooist pleaded guilty on Tuesday to performing illegal body modifications on clients, including taking off an ear and a nipple and splitting a customer's tongue.
Brendan McCarthy, 50, who has no medical qualifications, carried out the surgical procedures at his "Dr Evil" studio in the central city of Wolverhampton between 2012 and 2015, prosecutors said.
His arrest followed complaints about online images of him removing a client's ear. McCarthy later said believed the procedures were lawful because his clients had consented.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and will be sentenced at a later date. "This is a landmark case involving body modification," said Rhiannon Jones of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which presented expert evidence as to the risks to those involved.
"This prosecution was not brought to seek to curtail individual choice or freedom of self-expression but because McCarthy, who was licensed to carry out tattooing and body piercing, was performing what were significant surgical procedures in a tattoo studio ..," she added in a statement.
"This case confirms the existing law that surgical procedures must be carried out by properly trained, qualified and regulated surgeons or health care professionals.
"McCarthy was none of these and as a result his surgical procedures, albeit carried out at the request of his clients, were unlawful."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Brendan McCarthy, 50, who has no medical qualifications, carried out the surgical procedures at his "Dr Evil" studio in the central city of Wolverhampton between 2012 and 2015, prosecutors said.
His arrest followed complaints about online images of him removing a client's ear. McCarthy later said believed the procedures were lawful because his clients had consented.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and will be sentenced at a later date. "This is a landmark case involving body modification," said Rhiannon Jones of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which presented expert evidence as to the risks to those involved.
"This prosecution was not brought to seek to curtail individual choice or freedom of self-expression but because McCarthy, who was licensed to carry out tattooing and body piercing, was performing what were significant surgical procedures in a tattoo studio ..," she added in a statement.
"This case confirms the existing law that surgical procedures must be carried out by properly trained, qualified and regulated surgeons or health care professionals.
"McCarthy was none of these and as a result his surgical procedures, albeit carried out at the request of his clients, were unlawful."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results