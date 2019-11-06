British Tourist Found Murdered in Forest Met Killer on Tinder, New Zealand Court Told
Millane was travelling through New Zealand last December and was last seen alive on the eve of her 22nd birthday.
Parents of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane, her father David, second from right, and mother Gillian, right, arrive at the Auckland High Court, in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday. (AP Photo)
Wellington: Prosecutors say British backpacker Grace Millane met her killer on the dating app Tinder, and they appeared to be enjoying themselves as they visited several bars before going back to his downtown Auckland apartment.
Arguments in the high-profile murder trial began on Wednesday with the parents of Millane watching from the courtroom.
Millane was travelling through New Zealand last December and was last seen alive on the eve of her 22nd birthday.
The 27-year-old man charged with killing her has pleaded not guilty. His name is being kept secret for now by court order.
Prosecutor Robin McCoubrey says a pathologist will testify that Millane died from pressure to her neck, Radio New Zealand reported.
Her body was found in a forested area near Auckland a week after she disappeared.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Aggressive Again, Fights with Mahira Sharma
- How Has Facebook Allowed 100 Developers Access to Groups Data Without You Saying Yes?
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- With Regulations For Content Incoming, Instagram Hopes Influencers Are Smart Enough