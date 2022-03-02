CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

British Troops Will Not Fight Russian Forces in Ukraine: Boris Johnson

File photo of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Image: Reuters)

Boris Johnson made the statement during a visit to Estonia where Britain has deployed more troops.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday British troops would not fight Russian forces in Ukraine, and that recent reinforcements were firmly within the borders of NATO members.

“These are nothing more than defensive measures, which have been the essence of NATO for more than 70 years," he said during a visit to Estonia where Britain has deployed more troops.

“I want to be crystal clear finally, on that point, we will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine and our reinforcements like these reinforcements here in Tapa are firmly within the borders of NATO members and they are profoundly the right thing to do."

first published:March 02, 2022, 00:06 IST