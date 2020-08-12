Broken cable damages giant radio telescope in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico A broken cable caused severe damage at Puerto Rico’s Arecibo Observatory, causing a suspension of operations for one of the worlds largest single-dish radio telescopes, officials said Tuesday.

The University of Central Florida, which manages the National Science Foundation facility, said in a statement that a cable that helps support a metal platform broke and caused a 100-foot (30-meter) gash on a reflector dish. The university said eight panels in the dome also were damaged and the platform used to access the dome is now twisted.

The statement said it was unclear why the cable broke. The cost of the damage wasn’t immediately known.

Also Watch Sachin Pilot: Have A Commitment Of Working For People, Will Work Whole Heartedly | CNN New18

Scientists worldwide use the telescope to detect radio emissions emitted by objects such as stars and galaxies. It was featured in the Jodie Foster film Contact and the James Bond movie GoldenEye.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor