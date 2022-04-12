Brooklyn Shooting Not Being Investigated As 'Act of Terrorism', Say Police

A rush-hour shooting Tuesday in the New York City subway is not being investigated as an act of terror, authorities said, adding that 10 people were shot but none were in “life-threatening" condition.

“This is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time," New York City police commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters. “Reportedly we have no one with life-threatening injuries as a result of this case."

Fire Department commissioner Laura Kavanagh said 10 of the 16 people injured had suffered gunshot wounds.

