Brooklyn Subway Shooting: New York Police Identify Person Of Interest, More Than 20 Injured

The New York Police Department (NYPD) identified a person of interest on Tuesday (local time) following the mass shooting in New York subway which left over 20 people injured. The NYPD in a tweet shared a picture of a man named Frank James who they believe was responsible behind the shooting and the launch of smoke canisters in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

“This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS,” NYPD News said in a tweet along with the picture of Frank James, who is a person of Black American descent.

The reports from the rush-hour shooting incident revealed that the suspected gunman put on a gas mask just as the train was arriving at the station. The gunman then shot multiple passengers as the train entered the 36th Street Station in Brooklyn.

New York Police Chief of Detectives James W. Essig said that Frank R. James, the 62-year-old male, left the keys of the U-Haul van which he rented prior to the shooting at the Sunset Park neighbourhood where the shooting took place.

“We are looking for Frank James. We know he rented that U-Haul van,” Essig was quoted as saying by NBC News. However, James is not being named as a suspect as of now.

The lone gunman set off two smoke canisters and opened fire with a Glock 9 mm handgun, shooting 33 rounds which hit 10 victims. The NYPD investigators later found a gun with a magazine attached, two additional magazines, ammunition, a hatchet and also found a container filled with gasoline.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference that there are no people currently with life-threatening injuries, there are known explosive devices on NYC subway trains and the suspect is a Black male who is 5’5" tall and of heavy build.

She further added that the person was wearing a green construction-type vest and gray hooded sweatshirt. A report by the Washington Post said that the suspect entered the subway at the Kings Highway station in Gravesend, Brooklyn which is eight stations away from where the attack began. The NYPD is not investigating the incident as act of terrorism at this time.

