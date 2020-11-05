Brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed Among 3 Jamaat-ud-Dawah Leaders Sentenced in Terror Financing Cases in Pak

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday handed down up to 16 years imprisonment to three top leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), including the brother-in-law of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, in two cases of terror financing. The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore convicted Saeed's brother-in-law Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Ashraf in two more cases of terror financing registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police.

The JuD leaders were present in the court as Presiding Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the sentence in two cases of 2019. High security measures were taken at the court's premises. A court official told.