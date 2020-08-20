Brother of UK's 2017 Manchester suicide bomber jailed for at least 55 years - BBC

LONDON A man who helped his elder brother carry out a suicide bomb attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester three years ago which killed 22 people was jailed for at least 55 years on Thursday, BBC TV reported.

Hashem Abedi, 23, was found guilty in March of murder for encouraging and assisting his brother Salman to plot the bombing at the Manchester Arena as parents arrived to collect their children at the close of a May 2017 show by the U.S. pop singer.

Among the dead were seven children, the youngest aged just eight, while 237 people were injured and hundreds more were reported to have suffered from psychological trauma.

