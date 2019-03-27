English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brunei to Impose Death by Stoning for Gay Sex and Adultery, Amputation of Hand and Foot for Theft
Homosexuality is already illegal in Brunei but it will now become a capital offence. The law only applies to Muslims.
Representational Image. Source: Reuters
Loading...
Kuala Lumpur Adultery and gay sex in Brunei will be subject to death by stoning from next week, authorities said, under a strict Sharia law that has been on hold for four years amid heavy criticism.
Rights groups reacted in horror Wednesday to the latest hardline move from the resource-rich nation on Borneo, which practises a stricter brand of Islam than its neighbours Malaysia and Indonesia.
The tiny sultanate will implement the harsh new penal code -- which also prescribes amputation of a hand and foot for theft -- next Wednesday.
Homosexuality is already illegal in Brunei but it will now become a capital offence. The law only applies to Muslims.
The new penalty for theft is amputation of the right hand for a first offence, and the left foot for a second offence.
Amnesty International Wednesday urged Brunei to "immediately halt" implementing the new penalties.
"To legalise such cruel and inhuman penalties is appalling of itself," Brunei researcher Rachel Chhoa-Howard said in a statement.
"Some of the potential 'offences' should not even be deemed crimes at all, including consensual sex between adults of the same gender."
A notice on Brunei's Attorney General's Chambers dated December 29 last year said the provisions will take effect on April 3.
Brunei first announced the measures in 2013 but implementation has been delayed as officials worked out the practical details and in the teeth of opposition by rights groups.
Under a shift towards hardline Islamic law, Brunei in 2015 banned excessive Christmas celebrations for fear that Muslims could be led astray.
Brunei's Sultan is no stranger to controversy at home -- the monarchy was deeply embarrassed by a family feud with his brother Jefri over the latter's alleged embezzlement of USD15 billion during his tenure as finance minister in the 1990s.
Court battles and investigations revealed salacious details of Jefri's un-Islamic jetset lifestyle, including claims of a high-priced harem of foreign women and a luxury yacht he owned called "Tits".
Rights groups reacted in horror Wednesday to the latest hardline move from the resource-rich nation on Borneo, which practises a stricter brand of Islam than its neighbours Malaysia and Indonesia.
The tiny sultanate will implement the harsh new penal code -- which also prescribes amputation of a hand and foot for theft -- next Wednesday.
Homosexuality is already illegal in Brunei but it will now become a capital offence. The law only applies to Muslims.
The new penalty for theft is amputation of the right hand for a first offence, and the left foot for a second offence.
Amnesty International Wednesday urged Brunei to "immediately halt" implementing the new penalties.
"To legalise such cruel and inhuman penalties is appalling of itself," Brunei researcher Rachel Chhoa-Howard said in a statement.
"Some of the potential 'offences' should not even be deemed crimes at all, including consensual sex between adults of the same gender."
A notice on Brunei's Attorney General's Chambers dated December 29 last year said the provisions will take effect on April 3.
Brunei first announced the measures in 2013 but implementation has been delayed as officials worked out the practical details and in the teeth of opposition by rights groups.
Under a shift towards hardline Islamic law, Brunei in 2015 banned excessive Christmas celebrations for fear that Muslims could be led astray.
Brunei's Sultan is no stranger to controversy at home -- the monarchy was deeply embarrassed by a family feud with his brother Jefri over the latter's alleged embezzlement of USD15 billion during his tenure as finance minister in the 1990s.
Court battles and investigations revealed salacious details of Jefri's un-Islamic jetset lifestyle, including claims of a high-priced harem of foreign women and a luxury yacht he owned called "Tits".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Explainer: Space Debris May Add Hidden Costs to Mission Shakti
- IPL 2019 | Bumrah, Rashid & I Are Best Bowlers in T20 Cricket - Archer
- IPL 2019 | Shane Watson Has Animated Exchanges With Ishant and Rabada
- Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gave the Loudest Cheer to Her Dad at Feroz Shah Kotla
- Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 Review: This Can Run Circles Around More Expensive Shoes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results