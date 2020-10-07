Brussels Bars Close For A Month After Spike In Virus Cases

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, takes off her protective mask prior to making a statement regarding the Withdrawal Agreement at EU headquarters in Brussels. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says she has placed herself in isolation after being in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. (Johanna Geron, Pool via AP)

BRUSSELS: Brussels on Wednesday decided at that all bars, dance halls and cafeterias will have to close for a month to counter a surge in coronavirus cases.

The measures in the Belgian capital went beyond nationwide restrictions that were announced only Tuesday, which ordered bars to close at 11 p.m. But because the pandemic is hitting the capital especially hard, the Brussels region said additional action was needed. The city hosts the European Union headquarters, which draws in people from 27 nations.

Belgian cases increased again over the week ending Oct. 3, spiking 57% compared to the previous week. The daily average over that period went from 1,570 to 2,466 new infections a day.

Belgium has had a large number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths over 10,000 for its population of only 11.6 million people.

___

Follow APs pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor