Brussels to 'Rebuild' Ties with UK After Boris Johnson's Win, Says EU Internal Market Commissioner
Thierry Breton made the announcement on French RTL radio, saying the bloc wanted 'balanced' trade relations with the UK.
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Paris: The EU will have to rebuild its ties with London after Boris Johnson's election victory which is likely to lead to Brexit in January, the EU's Internal Market Commissioner said on Friday.
"We now have to rebuild relations with Great Britain which is an important partner," Thierry Breton told French RTL radio, saying the bloc wanted "balanced" trade relations with the UK.
