Brussels to 'Rebuild' Ties with UK After Boris Johnson's Win, Says EU Internal Market Commissioner

Thierry Breton made the announcement on French RTL radio, saying the bloc wanted 'balanced' trade relations with the UK.

AFP

Updated:December 13, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Brussels to 'Rebuild' Ties with UK After Boris Johnson's Win, Says EU Internal Market Commissioner
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Paris: The EU will have to rebuild its ties with London after Boris Johnson's election victory which is likely to lead to Brexit in January, the EU's Internal Market Commissioner said on Friday.

"We now have to rebuild relations with Great Britain which is an important partner," Thierry Breton told French RTL radio, saying the bloc wanted "balanced" trade relations with the UK.

