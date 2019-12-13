Brussels to 'Rebuild' Ties with UK After Boris Johnson's Win, Says EU Internal Market Commissioner

Paris: The EU will have to rebuild its ties with London after Boris Johnson's election victory which is likely to lead to Brexit in January, the EU's Internal Market Commissioner said on Friday.

"We now have to rebuild relations with Great Britain which is an important partner," Thierry Breton told French RTL radio, saying the bloc wanted "balanced" trade relations with the UK.

