English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bucket, Fridge, Plastic: How Mexican Couple Killed, Stored Body Parts of 10 Women
The man and women were detained in Ecatepec, a crime-ridden northeastern suburb of the capital. After searching two buildings, investigators found additional human remains in buckets filled with cement, and wrapped in plastic in a refrigerator.
Image used for representation
Loading...
Mexico City: A Mexican couple arrested outside Mexico City while transporting human body parts in a baby carriage are now suspected of killing 10 women, prosecutors said Sunday.
The man and women were detained on Thursday in Ecatepec, a crime-ridden northeastern suburb of the capital, prosecutors in Mexico state said in a statement. After searching two buildings, investigators found additional human remains in buckets filled with cement, and wrapped in plastic in a refrigerator, the statement added.
A judge ordered the couple to remain in detention as the investigation proceeds. Forensics experts are attempting to identify the victims.
Hundreds of people vented their outrage in the streets of Ecatepec on Sunday. Carrying candles and white flowers, they demanded justice and an end to rampant femicide in Mexico state. "Not one more! Enough is enough!" said their placards.
Mexico has suffered for years from waves of violence against women and girls. More than 90 per cent of crimes go unpunished in the country. According to UN Women, seven women and girls are killed in Mexico every day.
The local non-governmental organisation Semaforo Delictivo recorded 188 killings of women in the country between January and March this year — an 18 per cent increase from the same period last year.
In past years, Ciudad Juarez, on the border with the United States, was a focal point for the killings and disappearances of women, but Ecatepec too has become an epicenter of the violence.
The man and women were detained on Thursday in Ecatepec, a crime-ridden northeastern suburb of the capital, prosecutors in Mexico state said in a statement. After searching two buildings, investigators found additional human remains in buckets filled with cement, and wrapped in plastic in a refrigerator, the statement added.
A judge ordered the couple to remain in detention as the investigation proceeds. Forensics experts are attempting to identify the victims.
Hundreds of people vented their outrage in the streets of Ecatepec on Sunday. Carrying candles and white flowers, they demanded justice and an end to rampant femicide in Mexico state. "Not one more! Enough is enough!" said their placards.
Mexico has suffered for years from waves of violence against women and girls. More than 90 per cent of crimes go unpunished in the country. According to UN Women, seven women and girls are killed in Mexico every day.
The local non-governmental organisation Semaforo Delictivo recorded 188 killings of women in the country between January and March this year — an 18 per cent increase from the same period last year.
In past years, Ciudad Juarez, on the border with the United States, was a focal point for the killings and disappearances of women, but Ecatepec too has become an epicenter of the violence.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
- Rajat Kapoor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Actor Issues Apology After Allegations
- Vikas Bahl is a Sexual Offender, He Preyed on a Young Woman: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Malala Yousafzai Finally Convinced Shah Rukh Khan to Visit Oxford University
- Youth Olympics: Bhaker Leads Indian contingent, 'Wild Boars' Welcomed as Games Open on Street
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...