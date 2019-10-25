Bugging Out: UK's Natural History Museum Names Blind Beetle after Climate Activist Greta Thunberg
The honey-coloured insect, measuring less than one millimetre, was discovered in the Kenyan capital Nairobi in the 1960s. But it apparently remained nameless until the venerable London museum's scientific associate Michael Darby stepped in.
Climate change environmental activist Greta Thunberg receives gifts after speaking at a youth panel at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, US October 8, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
London: Britain's Natural History Museum on Friday named a tiny, blind and wingless beetle after climate activist Greta Thunberg.
The honey-coloured insect, measuring less than one millimetre, was discovered in the Kenyan capital Nairobi in the 1960s. But it apparently remained nameless until the venerable London museum's scientific associate Michael Darby stepped in.
"I am immensely impressed with the work of this young campaigner and wanted to acknowledge her outstanding contribution in raising awareness of environmental issues," Darby said.
Sweden's Thunberg, still only 16, has injected a burst of energy into the climate change movement since launching her first school strikes one year ago. She has also become a global pop culture icon.
Earlier this month, British superstar DJ Fatboy Slim paid tribute to Thunberg by using samples from her incandescent speech at the United Nations in a remix of his smash hit "Right Here, Right Now".
But she has never before been linked to an insect.
Max Barclay, a senior curator at the 146-year-old museum, said "the name of this beetle is particularly poignant".
"It is likely that undiscovered species are being lost all the time, before scientists have even named them, because of biodiversity loss," said Barclay. "So it is appropriate to name one of the newest discoveries after someone who has worked so hard to champion the natural world and protect vulnerable species."
The museum said the beetle's existence in its vast collection had only just been discovered. It's formal scientific name is Nelloptodes gretae and it belongs to the "Ptiliidae family of beetles which includes some of the smallest insects in the world," the museum said in a statement.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Atlee's Bigil Starring Vijay, Nayanthara Leaked Online by Tamil Rockers: Report
- Bigg Boss 13: Twitter Wants Salman to Take Strict Action Against Shehnaz, Sidharth's Misbehaviour
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now
- Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 Review: Fitness Tracking on a Budget Done Right
- Marvel-ous: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Transforms Into a Marvel Superhero