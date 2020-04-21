WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Build Supply Chains Here: Donald Trump on Covid-19 Lesson

US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

One of the lessons to be learnt from the novel coronavirus pandemic is that the United States should build the supply chains inside the country, President Donald Trump has said.

  • PTI Washington
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 7:38 AM IST
Share this:

One of the lessons to be learnt from the novel coronavirus pandemic is that the United States should build the supply chains inside the country, President Donald Trump has said.

Trump's remarks assume significance amid the disruption in the supply chain and America's dependence on other countries on items of basic necessities and pharmaceuticals, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine that is cited by him as a viable therapeutic to the deadly COVID-19.

The US imports a majority of its pharmaceutical products from India and China. "This pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of keeping vital supply chains at home," he said on Monday at the daily White House news conference. "We cannot outsource our independence. We cannot be reliant on foreign nations."

"If we have learned one thing, it's let's do it here, let's build it here, let's make it here. We have got the greatest country in the world. We have got to start bringing our supply chains back," the president said.

Trump has been underscoring the need to manufacture things in the US even since his presidential campaign and his policy has been 'Make in America'.

"Let's put it all together and I like making it right here in the USA," he said. "I think we have learned a lot about that and especially may be when it comes to pharmaceutical products."

Meanwhile, Senators Tom Carper and Pat Toomey sent a letter to United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, urging the Trump administration to provide tariff exclusions for American manufacturers making much-needed medical and personal protective equipment.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,659,470

    +45,434*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,477,426

    +73,463*

  • Cured/Discharged

    647,632

    +22,934*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,324

    +5,095*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres