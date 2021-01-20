News18 Logo

world

1 Missing after Building Collapses in Central Madrid Explosion, Several Injured: Report

Smoke rises from a damaged building after an explosion in Madrid downtown, in Madrid Spain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A reporter for TVE public broadcaster said several had been injured, without giving details. A witness told Telemadrid broadcaster that there was at least one person trapped inside.

One building collapsed in a central Madrid explosion, a Reuters reporter saw, with smoke coming out of the building and rescue workers evacuating elderly people from a nearby nursing home.

Emergency services could not immediately confirm if there had been injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the area was being evacuated but could not confirm the source of the explosion.

La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak. Officials could not immediately confirm.

The explosion happened in Toledo street, in the city center.


