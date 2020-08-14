Bulgaria's PM says he will resign if deputies agree to change constitution

SOFIA Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday he would resign if parliament approves his plans to call elections for a grand national assembly to change the constitution.

Borissov says he wants improve accountability of the judiciary and halve the number of lawmakers.

Two thirds of the Bulgaria’s 240 deputies need to vote to approve calling an election for a grand national assembly.

Borissov, who is under pressure from daily anti-government protests since early July, said such changes would help restart the country and overhaul its political system.

