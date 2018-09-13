English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bulletproof Backpack Aims to Protect Children Against School Shootings
The backpack can transform into a bulletproof vest in less than two seconds by flipping out an armored plate from a concealed compartment.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Julis, Israel: An Israeli company says it has come up with a first-of-its-kind protection gear against the threat of school shootings — a bulletproof backpack.
Masada-Armour says its backpack can transform into a bulletproof vest in less than two seconds by flipping out an armored plate from a concealed compartment. The standard protection claims to stop handgun bullets while upgraded versions can block rifle fire.
Co-owner Yair Rosenberg says the product was designed to provide schoolchildren defenses against mass-shooting attacks. He says "people are looking for solutions and this is very beneficial."
He says in an era when schools have become war zones, his company has seen increased interest in the product.
The basic version weighs three kilograms (6.6 pounds) and sells for $500. The heavier, upgraded version costs $750.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
