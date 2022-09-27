Bullseye: Nasa Hits Asteroid 11 Million Kilometers Away in Historic Earth Deflection Tech Test | Watch

Bham! A NASA spaceship on Monday hit bullseye – struck an asteroid some 11 million kilometers away – in a bid to deflect its orbit. The mission goes on to become a historic test of humanity’s ability to protect a celestial object from devastating life on Earth.

According to NASA, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test or DART impactor hit its target, the space rock Dimorphos, 10 months after blasting off from California on its pioneering mission. NASA livestreamed the entire process.

Dimorphos is a 160-meter asteroid – roughly comparable in size to an Egyptian pyramid – that orbits a half-mile long big brother called Didymos. Never seen before, the “moonlet” appeared as a speck of light around an hour before the collision.

Its egg-like shape and craggy, boulder-dotted surface finally came into clear view in the last few minutes, as DART raced toward it at roughly 14,500 miles (23,500 kilometers) per hour.

When the final image froze, NASA scientists and engineers erupted in joy and broke into an applause. The frozen image indicates that the signal had been lost and impact was successful.

While the twin asteroids don’t pose an actual threat to planet earth, NASA treated the mission as an experiment, deemed important to carry out, before an actual need for a similar mission.

The proof-of-concept has now made a reality of what has been attempted only in science fiction — notably in films like “Armageddon” and “Don’t Look Up.”

Astronomy community abuzz

The mission set off the global astronomy community abuzz, with more than three dozen ground telescopes participating, including optical, radio and radar. Also invited to the watch party were – an array of telescopes, both on Earth and in space – including the recently operational James Webb – which might be able to see a brightening cloud of dust.

Asteroid Impact

Very few of the billions of asteroids and comets in our solar system are considered potentially hazardous to our planet, and among those none are potentially expected in the next hundred years or so, but that said, it may happen if we wait long enough.

We know this from the geological record — for example, the six-mile wide Chicxulub asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago, plunging the world into a long winter that led to the mass extinction of the dinosaurs along with 75 percent of all species.

