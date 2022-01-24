CHANGE LANGUAGE
Burkina President Survives Assassination Attempt, His Whereabouts Uncertain

FILE PHOTO: President of Burkina Faso and President in Office of the Conference of Heads of State and Government, Roch Marc Christian Kabore. (Reuters)

Roch Marc Kabore was the victim of an 'aborted assassination attempt', the People's Movement for Progress said in a statement

Burkina Faso’s president has survived an assassination attempt, his party said Monday but the leader’s whereabouts were uncertain following an army mutiny.

Roch Marc Kabore was the victim of an “aborted assassination attempt", the People’s Movement for Progress said in a statement, adding that a minister also survived an attempt on his life and the president’s home was sacked as the country “heads with each passing hour towards a military coup by force".

first published:January 24, 2022, 23:50 IST