Burkina President Survives Assassination Attempt, His Whereabouts Uncertain

Burkina Faso’s president has survived an assassination attempt, his party said Monday but the leader’s whereabouts were uncertain following an army mutiny.

Roch Marc Kabore was the victim of an “aborted assassination attempt", the People’s Movement for Progress said in a statement, adding that a minister also survived an attempt on his life and the president’s home was sacked as the country “heads with each passing hour towards a military coup by force".

