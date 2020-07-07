21 Dead, 15 injured as Bus Carrying Students Plunges into Lake in Southwest China

Twenty one people were killed and 15 injured after a bus plunged into a lake at the Hongshan reservoir in the city of Anshun in southwest China's Guizhou Province, AFP reported.

According to China Global Television Network, the incident happened at around 11:45 am when the bus smashed through a guardrail and sliding down the reservoir, video footage showed.

The bus has been dragged out of the river now, the report stated. A media report said students were among the passengers as China's national college entrance examination kicked off on Tuesday morning.

It's not immediately clear what caused the incident, and rescue operation is underway.

(details awaited)

