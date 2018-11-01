English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bus Service with Pakistan Will Not Change Our Stand on Kashmir: China
India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday the bus service will be a violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Loading...
Beijing: China on Thursday sought to defend the proposed bus service with Pakistan through PoK, saying its cooperation with Islamabad has nothing to do with the territorial dispute and will not change its principled stance on the Kashmir issue.
India on Wednesday said it has lodged strong protests with China and Pakistan over the proposed bus service between the two countries through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday the bus service will be a violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
According to reports from Pakistan, the new bus service will be launched between Lahore in Pakistan and Kashgar in China via Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on November 3.
Its launch apparently is coinciding with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to China starting from Friday.
Asked about India's protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he was not aware of India's diplomatic protest.
"But on the issue of Kashmir, China's positon is clear cut. We made it clear many times," he said.
China's stand he said is that the "cooperation between China and Pakistan has nothing to do with the territorial dispute and will not affect China's principled position on Kashmir," he said.
China maintains that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan through dialogue and consultation.
He defended the USD 60 billion CPEC, saying that it is an economic cooperation project between China and Pakistan.
"It is not targeted against any third party," he said.
The CPEC involves a host of projects connects China's Xinjiang province with Pakistan's Gwadar port in Balochistan province
India on Wednesday said it has lodged strong protests with China and Pakistan over the proposed bus service between the two countries through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday the bus service will be a violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
According to reports from Pakistan, the new bus service will be launched between Lahore in Pakistan and Kashgar in China via Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on November 3.
Its launch apparently is coinciding with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to China starting from Friday.
Asked about India's protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he was not aware of India's diplomatic protest.
"But on the issue of Kashmir, China's positon is clear cut. We made it clear many times," he said.
China's stand he said is that the "cooperation between China and Pakistan has nothing to do with the territorial dispute and will not affect China's principled position on Kashmir," he said.
China maintains that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan through dialogue and consultation.
He defended the USD 60 billion CPEC, saying that it is an economic cooperation project between China and Pakistan.
"It is not targeted against any third party," he said.
The CPEC involves a host of projects connects China's Xinjiang province with Pakistan's Gwadar port in Balochistan province
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sajid Khan Replies to IFTDA Notice, Apologises For Causing Embarassment to Film Body
- Drama Movie Early Reviews: Mohanlal’s Hilarious Act Receives Praise
- Ranji Trophy: Pujara Retires Hurt, Mavi Shines on Debut
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Her Style Evolution Over the Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...