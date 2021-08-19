Business of Pakistani Human Smugglers Boom as Thousands of Afghans Attempt to Leave After Taliban Takeover

Pakistani human smugglers operating in areas bordering Afghanistan are raking in money as thousands of Afghans try to exit their country by clandestine means following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Thousands of Afghans are fleeing Afghanistan to escape the new Taliban regime and seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, in quest of a better living environment. Business has been booming even before the Taliban entered Kabul.

We have smuggled in around 1,000 people from across the border since last week and business is booming, Hameed Gul, who operates from a small town near the Chaman-Spin Boldak border with Afghanistan, told .

