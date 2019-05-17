Busy Night Turns Blessing for UK Diner as Eatery Accidentally Serves Him Wine Worth Over Rs 4 Lakh

A restaurant in the UK accidentally served a diner a wine bottle which was worth a whopping $5,800, a media report said.The customer at the Manchester, England, branch of steak chain Hawksmoor, ordered a 2001 Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, which is listed at 260 pounds ($335), a PR company representing the restaurant told CNN on Thursday."It was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake," Irena Pogarcic of Kitchen Communications said. "A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle, mistaking it for another Bordeaux of the same vintage.""The wine went out and was served to the customer. The customer didn't know and it was only afterward that one of the managers picked up what had happened."The restaurant later tweeted that the customer "accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau Le Pin, Pomerol, 2001" and said it hoped they enjoyed their evening."To the member of staff who accidentally gave it away, chin up! One-off mistakes and we love you anyway," Hawksmoor added.The restaurant also tweeted a photo of the two wines side by side, saying: "They look pretty similar OK?!"The 2001 Chateau Le Pin features in the "rarities" section of Hawksmoor's menu and is the most expensive item on the list.