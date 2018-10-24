English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
But Trump Said It’s Okay: Man’s Defence for Groping Woman’s Breasts on US Plane
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: A man arrested for allegedly groping a woman's breasts while traveling on a plane told police that President Donald Trump says it is OK to touch women's private parts.
On a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday from Houston to Albuquerque, the unnamed woman was dozing when she was awakened by a hand reaching from the seat behind her and touching her right breast, according to a complaint filed in US District Court in New Mexico.
She said she thought it was an accident but after it happened again 30 minutes later she stood up and confronted the suspect, identified as Bruce Alexander, and told him to stop, the complaint states.
The woman was moved to another seat at the rear of the plane.
Alexander was arrested after the plane landed in Albuquerque.
After he was handcuffed and put in a police car, he "stated that the president of the United States says it's OK to grab women by their private parts," according to the complaint.
Alexander's age was not given. The complaint said he is "older and worked as a heavy equipment operator."
Shortly before the 2016 election, audio tape emerged in which Trump is heard saying, "when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything."
He added: "Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything."
