Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'By Mistake': Australia's Daily Telegraph Apologises After Printing Pages from Rival Newspaper

The newspaper carried two pages from the Sydney Morning Herald, attributing it to an error in the production process.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'By Mistake': Australia's Daily Telegraph Apologises After Printing Pages from Rival Newspaper
The Daily Telegraph newspaper. (Photo: Twitter)
Loading...
Sydney: One of Australia's most popular tabloids has blamed a printing error after pages from a rival newspaper appeared in its Thursday edition.

The Sydney-based Daily Telegraph accidentally printed two pages of the Sydney Morning Herald, the BBC reported. The pages include a letter calling for action to tackle climate change.

The Daily Telegraph apologised for the mistake and said it happened during the production process.

"Both papers share the same printing facility in Sydney's west," it said in a statement posted to Twitter. "We apologise for any confusion this has caused."




The mistake was spotted by a number of readers who were quick to see the funny side.

"No need to apologise," wrote Sydney Morning Herald journalist Kate McClymont. "Having some (Herald) pages is a reader bonus."

"Might have been someone's last day on the job," a Twitter user said.

"Extreme cost cutting? From sharing printing facilities to now sharing (the) same newspaper," another joked.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram