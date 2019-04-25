English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'By Mistake': Australia's Daily Telegraph Apologises After Printing Pages from Rival Newspaper
The newspaper carried two pages from the Sydney Morning Herald, attributing it to an error in the production process.
The Daily Telegraph newspaper. (Photo: Twitter)
Loading...
Sydney: One of Australia's most popular tabloids has blamed a printing error after pages from a rival newspaper appeared in its Thursday edition.
The Sydney-based Daily Telegraph accidentally printed two pages of the Sydney Morning Herald, the BBC reported. The pages include a letter calling for action to tackle climate change.
The Daily Telegraph apologised for the mistake and said it happened during the production process.
"Both papers share the same printing facility in Sydney's west," it said in a statement posted to Twitter. "We apologise for any confusion this has caused."
The mistake was spotted by a number of readers who were quick to see the funny side.
"No need to apologise," wrote Sydney Morning Herald journalist Kate McClymont. "Having some (Herald) pages is a reader bonus."
"Might have been someone's last day on the job," a Twitter user said.
"Extreme cost cutting? From sharing printing facilities to now sharing (the) same newspaper," another joked.
The Sydney-based Daily Telegraph accidentally printed two pages of the Sydney Morning Herald, the BBC reported. The pages include a letter calling for action to tackle climate change.
The Daily Telegraph apologised for the mistake and said it happened during the production process.
"Both papers share the same printing facility in Sydney's west," it said in a statement posted to Twitter. "We apologise for any confusion this has caused."
Good morning readers, today @DailyTelegraph printed 2 pages from The Sydney Morning Herald in some editions. Both papers share the same printing facility in Sydney's west and the error happened during the production process. We apologise for any confusion this has caused. pic.twitter.com/PzGSeLjlmH— The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) April 24, 2019
The mistake was spotted by a number of readers who were quick to see the funny side.
"No need to apologise," wrote Sydney Morning Herald journalist Kate McClymont. "Having some (Herald) pages is a reader bonus."
"Might have been someone's last day on the job," a Twitter user said.
"Extreme cost cutting? From sharing printing facilities to now sharing (the) same newspaper," another joked.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Varanasi, Women from Musahar Community Will Vote for Modi But Have One Question
- Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's 13 Luxury Cars Auctioned on Behalf of ED
- Instagram Model Pretends to Die at Tourist Spots Around the World. Here's Why
- IPL 2019 | Steyn Ruled Out For The Season Due to Shoulder Injury
- Asia Badminton Championship: Saina Nehwal joins Sindhu, Sameer in Quarter-Finals
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results