California Deputies Rescue Wailing Bear Cub Trapped in Dumpster
With the bear family a few paces away and watching from behind a tree, a deputy opens the trash container with a pole and a second deputy quickly places a ladder inside the container.
The photo, released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, shows a bear cub climbing out of a trash container after depuites lifted the lid and put a ladder inside after the cub became trapped, outside a motel in Kings Beach, California. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Kings Beach (California): When a late-night trip to a trash container left a wailing bear cub stuck inside near a Lake Tahoe motel, deputies were called upon to help the cub reunite with its family.
The cub can be heard crying from inside the metal dumpster in video recorded by Placer County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday.
While their mother keeps watch, the bear's sibling first attempts to rescue the trapped bear, initially trying to climb a light pole, to no avail.
It then climbs on the side of the trash container but fails to open the heavy lid.
Finally, deputies — who are no strangers to bears in Lake Tahoe — come to the rescue.
With the bear family a few paces away and watching from behind a tree, a deputy opens the trash container with a pole and a second deputy quickly places a ladder inside the container.
The deputies back away, allowing the cub to climb the ladder and scurry off to rejoin its family.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lisa Ray Calls Out Saaho Makers for Plagiarism
- Salman Khan Didn't Gift Flat to Ranu Mandal, Says Ranaghat Club Member Who Posted Her Viral Video
- TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas' Saaho Online Within Hours of Theatrical Release
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs
- 'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show