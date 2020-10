California GOP Says It Owns Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, left, and Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley hold a news conference on Orange County's comprehensive plans to safeguard the election and provide transparency in Santa Ana, Calif. California election officials have received reports that unofficial ballot drop boxes were placed in several counties and said these set-ups are illegal. The Orange County Register reports Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, that Secretary of State spokesman Sam Mahood said boxes were reported in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties at locations including political party offices, candidate headquarters and churches. He said the state was looking into the origin of the boxes. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES: Californias Republican Party has acknowledged owning unofficial ballot drop boxes that state election officials say are illegal.

California election officials received reports this weekend about the boxes in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties. On Sunday, the secretary of state issued a memo telling county registrars the boxes are illegal and ballots must be mailed or brought to official voting locations.

In short, providing unauthorized, non-official vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes is prohibited by state law, the memo said.

State GOP spokesman Hector Barajas said Monday the party owns the boxes. He declined to say how many exist and where they are located. Barajas said the states law governing so-called ballot harvesting allows an organization to collect and return groups of ballots.

Democrats only seem to object to ballot harvesting when someone else does it,” Barajas said.

The controversy surfaced after a regional field director for the state’s GOP in Orange County posed in a social media photo with one of the unofficial boxes and wearing a face mask supporting the congressional campaign of Michelle Steel, a county supervisor who is challenging Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda for his seat.

There was a report about a similar box at a church in the Los Angeles County community of Castaic.

In Orange County, the district attorney is investigating at least two unofficial boxes in two different cities, said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.

Neal Kelley, the county’s registrar of voters, said official drop boxes are clearly recognizable and carry the official county elections logo. He said it wasn’t clear how many voters had used unofficial boxes but after receiving reports about them he notified the state and district attorney’s office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor