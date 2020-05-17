WORLD

1-MIN READ

California Resident Who Attended Church on Mother's Day Tests Positive, Exposes 180 Members to Virus

Representative Image. (REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File photo)

The church in Butte County, north of Sacramento, chose to open its doors despite rules banning gatherings of any size.

A person who attended a religious service on Mother's Day has tested positive for the coronavirus, possibly exposing it to more than 180 members of a congregation.

The church in Butte County, north of Sacramento, chose to open its doors despite rules banning gatherings of any size, county public health officials said in a statement Friday.

"Moving too quickly through the reopening process can cause a major setback and could require us to revert back to more restrictive measures," the statement said.

Most people with the virus experience fever and cough for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority recover.

