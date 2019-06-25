Cambodian Court Charges Four Chinese People for Building Collapse That Killed 28
The four have been put in pretrial detention, and charged with unintentional homicide, conspiracy, with a jail term of upto three years.
A collapsed building at a construction site in Sihanoukville on June 22. (AFP)
Sihanoukvile: A court in Cambodia has charged four Chinese people with crimes over the collapse of an under-construction building that killed 28 workers.
The Preah Sihanouk provincial court said Tuesday the construction owner was charged with unintentional homicide and the three other Chinese were charged with conspiracy.
The four were put in pretrial detention. The charges carry a penalty of up to three years in jail.
The unfinished condominium doubled as housing for the workers who were building the seven-story structure. It collapsed early on Saturday while they were sleeping on the second floor.
Rescuers found the last two survivors and the final victims on Monday. Twenty-eight people died and 26 were injured. The project was in Sihanoukville, a thriving beach resort town that has several such Chinese-funded projects.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Public Beta Versions of iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina Now Available: Here is How to Download Them
- One Pilot Dead, Other Ejected Safely After 2 Eurofighter Jets Crashed in Germany
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
- WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
- AIFF Responds After I-League Clubs Threaten to Move Court if ISL Gets Top Division Status
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s