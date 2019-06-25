Take the pledge to vote

Cambodian Court Charges Four Chinese People for Building Collapse That Killed 28

The four have been put in pretrial detention, and charged with unintentional homicide, conspiracy, with a jail term of upto three years.

Associated Press

Updated:June 25, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
A collapsed building at a construction site in Sihanoukville on June 22. (AFP)
A collapsed building at a construction site in Sihanoukville on June 22. (AFP)
Sihanoukvile: A court in Cambodia has charged four Chinese people with crimes over the collapse of an under-construction building that killed 28 workers.

The Preah Sihanouk provincial court said Tuesday the construction owner was charged with unintentional homicide and the three other Chinese were charged with conspiracy.

The four were put in pretrial detention. The charges carry a penalty of up to three years in jail.

The unfinished condominium doubled as housing for the workers who were building the seven-story structure. It collapsed early on Saturday while they were sleeping on the second floor.

Rescuers found the last two survivors and the final victims on Monday. Twenty-eight people died and 26 were injured. The project was in Sihanoukville, a thriving beach resort town that has several such Chinese-funded projects.

