Cambridge Analytica Closure Doesn't Mean End of Data Breach Investigation
"We will be examining closely the details of the announcements of the winding down of Cambridge Analytica and the status of its parent company," a spokeswoman for the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said in a statement.
The nameplate of political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, is seen in central London, Britain. (Reuters)
London: Britain's data regulator said on Wednesday it will continue investigations after data firm Cambridge Analytica, embroiled in a controversy over its handling of Facebook users' data, announced its closure.
"We will be examining closely the details of the announcements of the winding down of Cambridge Analytica and the status of its parent company," a spokeswoman for the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said in a statement.
"The ICO will continue its civil and criminal investigations and will seek to pursue individuals and directors as appropriate and necessary even where companies may no longer be operating.
"We will also monitor closely any successor companies using our powers to audit and inspect, to ensure the public is safeguarded," the ICO added.
On Thursday, the political consulting firm denied any wrongdoing and announced that it was shutting down. It says the negative media coverage left it with no clients and mounting legal fees forcing it to close down.
The decision follows weeks of intense pressure on the company, hired by Donald Trump's presidential campaign, after allegations emerged it may have hijacked up to 87 million Facebook users' data.
It claimed it has been "vilified" by the "numerous unfounded accusations" which torpedoed its business and left the firm with "no realistic alternative" but to go into administration.
"Despite Cambridge Analytica's unwavering confidence that its employees have acted ethically and lawfully... the siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the company's customers and suppliers," it said in a statement. "As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business."
The company said its parent company, SCL Elections, would also commence bankruptcy proceedings. This could impact its Indian operations as well.
(With agency inputs)
