‘Can Facilitate for Peace’: Won’t Take Action Against TTP for Embassy Attack, Afghan Taliban Tell Pakistan

Three days after the attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul, Afghan Taliban said they will not give up their support to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and cannot even guarantee the safety of Pakistan’s embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, according to top military sources.

Pakistan has demanded firm action from Afghan Taliban in Kabul to prevent TTP fighters from using Afghan territory to stage cross-border attacks against the country.

The Afghan Taliban has assured Pakistan of full investigation into the Kabul embassy attack, but clarified TTP is an “old friend and allied in our tough times so will not take any action against” them. “We can only facilitate dialogues for peace.”

According to the sources, the Pakistani government does not want to hold ‘formal dialogues’ with the TTP, but some people in their military want truce with the Taliban outfit.

The Pakistan’s embassy attack came days after its minister of foreign affairs led a team to Kabul to meet Taliban authorities to ease tensions between the two countries along the border.

News agency Reuters reported a spokesperson for Kabul police said the embassy compound was targeted by gunfire from a nearby building. Police had arrested one suspect and recovered two firearms, the statement said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the attack had been aimed at the head of mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. It said Nizamani was safe, but a Pakistani security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad, was critically wounded in the attack while protecting the ambassador.

Islamabad is now planning to send a high-powered security delegation including intelligence officers for the investigation into the Kabul attack, sources said.

The security situation continues to be going downhill since the TTP ended ceasefire last week in which the Taliban outfit conducted eight attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killing 10 and injuring several others.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair National Security Committee meeting this week to review the overall security situation of the country including the TTP ceasefire and Kashmir issue.

Read all the Latest News here