Can We Come Back or What!: Flight Returns as Woman Forgets Baby at Jeddah Airport
The bizarre incident left the airport authorities grappling to establish a protocol for the situation.
Image for representation.
A Kuala Lumpur-bound flight from Jeddah airport was forced to return to the King Abdul Aziz International Airport after a mother realised that she had forgotten her baby in the terminal’s waiting area.
The bizarre incident left the airport authorities grappling to establish a protocol for the situation, though flights do return in cases of medical emergency.
"This flight is requesting to come back…a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing. May God be with us. Can we come back or what?" the pilot can be heard as saying to air traffic controller in a video which has since gone viral, the ANI reported.
The flight operator can then be heard asking the colleagues about the protocol, before confirming the reason for turning back.
"We told you, a passenger left her baby in the terminal and refuses to continue the flight," the pilot says. The operator cleared the flight to return, exclaiming, "Ok, head back to the gate. This is totally a new one for us!"
The mother and the child were reunited soon after, but there was no further information about them.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
