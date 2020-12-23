Next Story
Canada Approves Moderna as Second Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Health Dept
Vials with a sticker reading, 'COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only' and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31. (Reuters)
Canada has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American biotech firm Moderna, the health department announced Wednesday, two weeks after authorizing immunizations with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.
"Health Canada ... has determined that the Moderna vaccine meets the Department’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements," the department said in a statement.