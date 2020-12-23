News18 Logo

Canada Approves Moderna as Second Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Health Dept
1-MIN READ

Canada Approves Moderna as Second Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Health Dept

Vials with a sticker reading, 'COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only' and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31. (Reuters)

Vials with a sticker reading, 'COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only' and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31. (Reuters)

The health department said that it has determined that the Moderna vaccine meets its stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements.

Canada has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American biotech firm Moderna, the health department announced Wednesday, two weeks after authorizing immunizations with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

"Health Canada ... has determined that the Moderna vaccine meets the Department’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements," the department said in a statement.


