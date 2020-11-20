Next Story
Canada COVID-19 Daily Cases Could Spike 12-fold By End-2020, Say Medical Officials
New daily cases of COVID19 in Canada could soar to 60,000 by the end of the year, up from less than 5,000 now, if people increase their daily contacts, medical officials said in a grim forecast on Friday.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: November 20, 2020, 19:54 IST
Even if current restrictions on gatherings are maintained, new daily cases will jump to more than 20,000 over the same time period, the officials told a briefing. Several Canadian provinces are reimposing restrictions on movement and businesses as a second wave of the pandemic rips across the country.
