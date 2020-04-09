WORLD

Canada Govt Projects Coronavirus Pandemic Could Kill 11,000 to 22,000

A woman rests after people squatted in an empty community centre to protest what they describe as a lack of support for the homeless against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (Reuters)

As of Thursday morning the virus had killed 476 people in Canada, according to figures provided by provincial authorities.

  AFP
  April 9, 2020
Ottawa: The coronavirus pandemic could kill between 11,000 and 22,000 people in Canada, the government projected Thursday.

It said the country could see between 934,000 and 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 by the time the pandemic ends, assuming Canadians observe strict social distancing and other safety measures over the next few months.

These are the federal government's first projections on the pandemic's possible toll in Canada.

