Coronavirus
Canada PM Justin Trudeau Working From Home as Wife Tests for Coronavirus, Says Official

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Reuters Image)

Justin Trudeau also cancelled a meeting with Canada's provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa.

  • AFP Ottawa
  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announced they were self-isolating on Thursday as she undergoes tests for the new coronavirus after returning from a speaking engagement with "mild flu-like symptoms".

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau's symptoms have subsided since she got back from Britain on Wednesday, but as a precaution the prime minister "will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home," according to a statement.

Trudeau also cancelled a meeting with Canada's provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa.

