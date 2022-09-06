Canada Saskatchewan Mass Stabbing: One Suspect Found Dead, Other still at Large

One of the two suspects in Sunday’s mass stabbings in Canada’s Saskatchewan has been found dead, local police officials told the BBC. The body of Damien Sanderson, 31, was found in the James Smith Cree Nation on Monday, where both individuals killed several victims.

Police have also established that both suspects were brothers. Myles Sanderson is still at large and police believe he is in Regina. The suspects were last seen in Regina. Both killed more than 10 people and injured 18 others in a stabbing spree. Myles Sanderson is still at large.

Residents of Regina are currently mourning and communities are alert following the incident. A BBC report said that there were no obvious signs of the ongoing search for the other suspect but the city was mostly quiet and families gathered to enjoy Labour Day holidays, which in the US and Canada, marks the end of the summer.

Officers from Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta are involved in the search. Police are still investigating 13 different crime scenes.

The brothers were charged with murder despite not being arrested. Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in a press conference said that around 11:30am (local time) a body of a deceased male was found in the James Smith Cree Nation. It was confirmed two hours later that it was the body of one of the suspects – Damien Sanderson.

Sanderson’s body was ‘located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined’, Blackmore said, according to the BBC. She further added that Damien’s body contained visible injuries and those were not ‘believed to be self-inflicted at this point’.

The police encouraged people to remain alert.

Police said that the 30-year-old suspect may have sustained injuries. Speaking to the Associated Press on Sunday, Doreen Lees, an 89-year grandmother from Weldon, said she and her daughter thought they saw one of the suspects. One man even approached them asking for help saying he suffered injuries to his face but when Lees’ daughter said she would call for help the man fled. It remains unclear if it was either of the suspects. Myles Sanderson, according to the police, has an ‘extensive and lengthy criminal record’ for committing crimes against individuals and property.

