Canada Suspends Extradition Treaty with Hong Kong to Protest China Security Law

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Reuters)

Canada is also halting exports of sensitive military gear to Hong Kong and updating its travel advisory so Canadians traveling there will know how the law might affect them, the foreign ministry said.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
Canada on Friday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong to protest the sweeping new national security law China has enacted in the financial hub.

"Canada is a firm believer in the one-country, two-system framework," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, referring to the semi-autonomous model adopted after Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.

