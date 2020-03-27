WORLD

Canada Tells US to Avoid Troops at Border During COVID-19 Pandemic

Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is in discussion with the Trump administration in avoiding troops in its shared borders as COVID-19 cases continue to surge worldwide.

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday his government has told the Trump administration that it is not in favour of the US putting troops at the US-Canada border amid the pandemic.

Trudeau said the government has been in discussions with the White House about convincing the US not to put troops on the border.

"Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in the world and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way," Trudeau said.

"It is something that has benefited our two countries and our both economies tremendously and we feel it needs to stay that way," he said.

Few people cross into the border into the US from Canada illegally. And COVID-19 cases are surging more in the US than in Canada.

Canada has 3,409 cases, 35 deaths and has tested over 158,000 people.

