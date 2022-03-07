State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
Home » News » World » Canada to Impose New Sanctions on 10 Individuals Close to Russia's Putin
1-MIN READ

Canada to Impose New Sanctions on 10 Individuals Close to Russia's Putin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the names of these individuals come from a list compiled by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Canada is announcing new sanctions on 10 individuals close to the Russian leadership over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

“Today Canada is announcing new sanctions on 10 individuals complicit in this unjustified invasion, this includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership. The names of these individuals come from a list compiled by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny," Trudeau told a news conference in London.

first published:March 07, 2022, 23:42 IST