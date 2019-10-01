Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Canada, US Seek to Reduce Dependency on China for Rare Earth Minerals

In his last meeting with US President Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau emphasized that Canada 'is a solid ally' and can offer 'a reliable supply' of rare earth minerals, many of which currently 'come from China'.

AFP

Updated:October 1, 2019, 7:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Canada, US Seek to Reduce Dependency on China for Rare Earth Minerals
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump pose for a group photo at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France. (Image: AP/File)

Montreal: Canada is in talks with the United States to seek ways for both to reduce their dependence on China for rare earth elements, key minerals for high-tech products, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

He said that in his last meeting with US President Donald Trump, "I highlighted that Canada has many of the rare earth minerals that are so necessary for modern technology."

Trudeau emphasized that Canada "is a solid ally" and can offer "a reliable supply" of rare earth minerals, many of which currently "come from China."

It is in Canada's interest, Trudeau said, "to ensure that we have reliable supplies of these important minerals for technologies and it is a conversation that our government is leading on."

The remarks followed a report in the Globe and Mail newspaper that Canada and the United States are drafting plans to reduce their mutual dependance on China for rare earth minerals such as lithium, uranium, cesium and cobalt.

China controls more than 90 percent of the world's supply of those minerals used for key components in smartphones, solar panels and advanced military technology. It is also the world's top producer and refiner of rare earth minerals.

As the US-China trade war heats up, Beijing has hinted that it could block exports of rare earth metals.

The threat is not empty: in 2010 China temporarily halted such exports to Japan during a territorial dispute.

Canada and China are also going through an unprecedented rift in their relations following the December 2018 arrest in Vancouver of top Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou of Huawei on a US warrant.

Washington wants to put Meng on trial for fraud for allegedly violating Iran sanctions and lying about it to US banks -- accusations her lawyers dispute.

The case is currently winding its way through Canada's court system.

Nine days after Meng's arrest, Beijing detained two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor -- accusing them of espionage in a move widely viewed as retaliation.

China has also blocked billions worth of Canadian agricultural shipments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram